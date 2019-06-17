Kenya investigates patient with Ebola symptoms

A Kenyan says experts are investigating a hospital patient who has Ebola-like symptoms.

issued a statement saying the patient is in isolation and the hospital in western took precautions to ensure minimal contact with staff.

It is not clear where the patient came from. Kenyan media report she had visited her spouse at the Kenyan-Ugandan border. last week reported two deaths from that had spread from where the current outbreak has caused more than 1,400 deaths since August last year.

has never experienced an outbreak and some Kenyan doctors have expressed concern about the country's preparedness to manage the deadly virus.

