Kerala as dear to me as Varanasi, says PM Modi in Guruvayur

Having won a massive mandate, Saturday said political parties and pundits failed to gauge the public mood ahead of the election and thanked the electorate for reposing confidence in the saffron party.

In his first public engagement after leading the BJP to a grand victory in the general election, retaining power for a successive term, Modi said he made his first stop after the win despite having no from the state since it was as dear to him as his constituency in

Terming the just-concluded election a "festival of democracy," Modi lauded and thanked the electorate of for their contribution to it.

The country has seen that "people are God" in elections, he said at the 'Abhinandan Sabha' organised by the BJP's unit.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the famed temple here.

"Political parties and political pundits could not gauge people's mood. So did those involved in conducting (poll) surveys. But people gave a strong mandate to the BJP," he said and thanked the voters for choosing his party.

The recent polls proved that people rejected "negativity" and accepted positivity, he said.

"The 2019 elections marked a victory for positivity and a resounding rejection of negativity. With this spirit, let us all work together to build a new India," Modi said.

The prime minister's statement assumes significance in the wake of reviving his attack on Modi accusing him and the BJP of spreading "hatred and intolerance" in the country.

"Modi might have money. He might have media by his side... He might have rich friends with him but the party will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP," Gandhi had said Friday holding a roadshow in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to thank voters for electing him.

On making Kerala his first stop post the Lok Sabha polls win, Modi said some would have even wondered why he chose the southern state despite the BJP "not opening its account" from here in parliament.

"I come to Kerala with a deep sense of gratitude to the people," the said, adding "Yes, our party did not win a seat here but I will serve the state with great vigour and deepen the bond with its wonderful citizens."



Modi chose to wear traditional Kerala dress during his first visit to the state after assuming the charge as for a second consecutive term. He said an elected leader is common to all.

"Elections have their place in democracy and it is the responsibility of the inner to take care of the 130 crore people. Those who made us win or those ho did not, both are our (people). Kerala is as dear to me as Varanasi," Modi said.

The said the BJP is not working for mere electoral and is keen on building the country and ensuring that gets its place of pride in the international arena.

"We are not in to only form a government. We are here to serve the people of the country. People choose their 'jan pratinidhi' for five years, but we are 'jan sevak', committed to serving the people life long," Modi said.

On the Nipah virus issue, he said the Centre was working "shoulder-to-shoulder" with the to provide all required assistance.

"Cases of Nipah virus have surfaced in Kerala. I assure the Centre's full support to the and the people of Kerala regarding all facilities required to tackle the situation. The state and Centre will work shoulder-to-shoulder to fight the spread of Nipah virus," he said.

Urging the people not to panic, the prime minister also said the Centre was monitoring the situation closely.

In his speech, Modi sought to bring emotional link the people of his home state have with the places of significance with Lord including Dwarka, Guruvayur and Udupi.

"I have got a chance to come to this land of Guruvayur once again. This is a source of inspiration," he said in his speech made soon after offering prayers at famous temple.

The prime minister said his government has has made a separate ministry for fishermen and animal husbandry to strengthen the economy of the country's coastal and rural areas.

He also said the government has decided to run a drive across the country for animals to eliminate ailments like the

Modi urged the CPI(M)-led to implement his government's flagship health initiative, Ayushman Bharat.

Later in the day, the prime minister left for the from the Cochin International Airport, a said.

