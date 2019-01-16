Former Arunachal CM Gegong Apang quits BJP, says it has become a platform to seek power

Four years after switching from the to the BJP, former minister has quit the saffron party, saying it has become a platform to seek power.

Apang, who was minister of the Northeastern state for over 22 years, sent a two-page resignation letter to BJP on Tuesday.

"I am disappointed to see that the present BJP is no longer following the principles of but has turned into a platform to seek power, serves a leadership which hates decentralization of democratic decision," he wrote in the letter.

In 2014, the BJP used every dirty tricks to make Kalikho Pul the of Arunchal Pradesh and a BJP government was reinstalled despite an adverse ruling, he said.

"Neither a proper investigation was done on Pul's suicide nor the present BJP leadership thought of morality and ethics by installing many more BJP governments in NE India," the hard-hitting letter read.

He said announcing Pema Khandu's name as chief minister before the election is neither the norm nor the tradition of the cadre-based party. "Thus, I wish Shah and should try to learn as the history will judge your deeds."



The 69-year-old resigned from the and joined the BJP ahead of the 2014

Welcoming Apang's decision, state chief said it reflected true colours of the BJP.

Congress said the BJP applies "use and throw" policy to everyone. He alleged Apang's resignation is a slap on the BJP's face.

