: The Kodiakarai Wildlife Sanctuary in the district is being closed from November 5 to 11 following of rainwater, officials said here Monday.

Vehicles could notenter the sanctuary as there was stagnation for two feet, hence the decision on the closure, the officials said.

The sanctuary attracts birdsand animals like spotted deer, they said.

