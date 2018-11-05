Awfis to triple number of co-working seats to 12K in Pune

plans to expand aggressively in by tripling its number of centres to 21 over the next one year driven by huge demand for shared office space in the city from startups and corporates, a top said.

Awfis, which was founded in April 2015, entered market 18 months back and has established seven centres with a seating capacity of over 4000. Now, it has chalked out a plan to add 8,000 seats more by opening 14 new centres over next one year.

Overall, the company has 55 centres, comprising 25,000 seats, across nine cities. A seat costs anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 in its centres.

It posted a revenue of Rs 57 crore last fiscal and the same is expected to reach Rs crore this financial year.

" has proved to be an ideal eco-system of startup entrepreneurs, SMEs and corporates, where is determined to continue its growth trajectory and provide best in class shared workspaces to facilitate businesses. We aim to open 14 new centres over the next one year, taking the total capacity to 21 centres and 12,000 seats in this city," founder & told

"We have recently tied up for one centre in Pune with over 600 seating capacity," he said, adding that the company would soon lease space for other centres.

Awfis has opened its workspaces across all key centres in the city and is catering to clients such as Vodafone, and Tyres.

The company aims to create a strong ecosystem for corporates, SMEs and startups to nurture the spirit of innovation and enterprise in the region.

Sumit Lakhani, Chief Marketing Officer, Awfis, said "Pune is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing cities in and is seeing a lot of demand for superior workspaces by MNCs, SMEs and startups."



Awfis currently has centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and In wants to expand operations in Tier II markets to achieve its target to establish over 200 centres with 1,00,000 plus seats by 2020.

The company had in July raised USD 20 million (about Rs 137.57 crore) from a few investors, including Sequoia India, for expanding its operations and could raise more if required. Since inception, the company has raised USD 51 million.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)