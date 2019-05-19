JUST IN
Kourtney Bell, Jeremy Holm to lead thriller 'Good Samaritan'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Kourtney Bell and Jeremy Holm are set to headline revenge thriller "Good Samaritan".

The film, from Hood River Entertainment, marks Jeffrey Reddick's directorial debut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bell plays a young woman among several witnesses that see a man fatally assaulted in a park and do nothing to intervene. Soon they all find themselves targeted by someone, or something, out for revenge.

The film also features Skyler Hart, Will Stout, Jaqueline Fleming, Han Soto, Damon Lipari, Amanda Grace Benitez, Stephen Twardokus and Dean West.

Andrew van den Houten, Andy Steinman, Roman Dent and Ashleigh Snead are producing the project.

First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 10:25 IST

