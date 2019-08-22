JUST IN
L&T consortium bags offshore jacket installation project from Saudi Aramco
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro on Thursday said a consortium of its arm LTHE, and EMAS AMC PTE Ltd has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco for offshore jackets.

The project is for installing 28 offshore jackets in Zuluf, Marjan, Sfaniya and Ribyan offshore fields of Saudi Arabia, as per a BSE filing by L&T.

"Consortium of L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE) and EMAS AMC PTE Ltd (a subsea7 company) has been awarded a project by Saudi Aramco," it said.

LTHE is a subsidiary of L&T and is based in Mumbai.

The award demonstrates Saudi Aramco's trust on LTHE's capability to deliver to a challenging schedule with excellent safety and quality performance, it said.

LTHE's fabrication facilities in the Middle East and India are fully equipped to execute these challenging projects, the company added.

subsea7 is a Luxembourg-based offshore projects delivering company.
August 22 2019

