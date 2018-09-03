L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,654 crore from MSRDC

(L&T) Monday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,654 crore from State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

L&T, in a regulatory filing, said its business has bagged a new order worth Rs 2,095 crore from MSRDC, for the construction of the six-lane Super Communication Expressway in

Its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 559 crore from MSRDC for construction of the Creek Bridge-III.

"The project involves construction of a 1.837 kilometer dual bridge across the Creek Channel connecting and Navi Mumbai," it added.

