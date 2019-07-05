Labourer crushed to death

: A daily wage labourer here was crushed to death while five others were injured Friday when a two-tonne window glass fell on him, police said.

The belt of the crane engaged in unloading window glasses from a container lorry into a godown snapped and the glass landed on Suresh (35) killing him on the spot, the police said.

His five co-workers sustained injuries when the shards of the glass cut them during the crash, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)