Labourer on the run after raping, killing woman, held

A 38-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly raping and killing a woman here on September 11, has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The man, a daily wager, had lured the 43-year-old woman, who was standing on the roadside here, by offering liquor, they said.

He took her to an isolated place where both consumed alcohol and he later forcefullyhad sexual intercourse with her, police said.

The woman verbally abused him and threw down his mobile phone on the ground following which the man killed her by repeatedly hitting her with stones and bricks, a police release said.

He then fled from the place.

On September 13, some local residents found a body lying in the bushes and informed police.

A member of the woman's family identified the body to be that of her aunt, police said.

During investigations, special police teams verified footage from about 300 CCTV cameras nearthe scene of offence and also analysed call data from mobile phone towers leading to the nabbing of the man on Sunday, the release added.

