Landslides in remote Nepal district kills 6

Six persons, including a child, were killed when landslides triggered by heavy rains buried houses in a remote district of Nepal, a media report said on Tuesday.

According to inspector Rabindra Khadka, who is posted at Gulmi district police office, the landslides occurred on Monday night in Limgha and Thulo Lumpek areas of the district.

Two persons, identified as seven-year-old Darshan Taramu and 31-year-old Til Kumari, were killed and as many injured after their house collapsed in a mudslide in Thulo Lumpek, the Himalayan Times reported.

Similarly, four persons were killed when a landslide buried a house in Limgha area, the report said.

