ZunRoof enters Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi markets

Solar rooftop provider ZunRoof Tuesday announced the launch of its operations in Chennai, Hyderabad and Kochi where it will offer residential solar rooftop soutions to independent homeowners and small and medium enterprises.

This second phase of expansion takes ZunRoof's pan-India presence to over 50 cities, the company said in a statement.

"Starting today, ZunRoof will offer residential solar rooftop solutions to independent homeowners and SMEs in these three cities," it said.

In April this year, ZunRoof received a pre-Series A funding of USD 1.2 million (over Rs 8 crore) from Pirojsha Godrej. It plans to expand to over 100 cities across 12 states by the end of this financial year.

"We had sensed a strong customer demand in southern states of India from the thousands of queries received on our website and social media during last year. The solar panel market in the southern states is dominated by the unorganized sector and initial market survey revealed instances of improper installations, customers being cheated by local players and the absence of substantial after sales service," ZunRoof founder and CEO Pranesh Chaudhary said in the statement.

Bengaluru, where the company launched its operations earlier this year, is among the best performing markets for ZunRoof with over 250 installations.

The company already has a presence in all major north Indian cities, including Delhi-NCR region, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Agra, Jaipur, Haridwar, Ludhiana and Jalandhar, among others, it added.

ZunRoof was founded in June 2016 by Pranesh Chaudhary and Sushant Sachan, both alumni of IIT-Kharagpur.

Till date, the company has designed over 15,000 sites and installed over 2,500 solar rooftops.

