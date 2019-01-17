L&T Infotech gains after announcing acquisition

Infotech rose 1.27% to Rs 1,790.60 at 10:49 IST on BSE after the company acquired Ruletronics, a pure-play Pega consulting and implementation company with offices in the UK, USA, and

The announcement was made during market hours today, 17 January 2019.

Meanwhile, the was up 102.76 points, or 0.28%, to 36,424.05

On the BSE, so far 4,492 shares were traded in the counter, compared with average daily volumes of 12,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,794.90 and a low of Rs 1,768.90 so far during the day.

enables businesses to transform and evolve digitally by providing innovative BPM and solutions leveraging Pega Platform. The company offers unique product based offerings for Disability Claims management, KYC Bulk Remediation, and Insurance Sales & Service applications.

The acquisition will strengthen Infotech's rapidly growing digital business with a suite of capabilities in Pega implementation space around establishing BPM Roadmap & Strategy, Customer Services, RPA and Decisioning

Infotech is a global and digital solutions company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)