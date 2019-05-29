Modi's swearing-in-ceremony: Multi-layer security cover in Delhi; over 10K personnel deployed

A multi-layered security arrangement will be in place in the city on Thursday, with deployment of around 10,000 security personnel from and paramilitary forces on account of Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony which will attended by foreign dignitaries and chief ministers and governors of several states among others.

Quick Response Teams will be deployed at several crucial spots. Snipers will also be deployed atop several important buildings as Modi will visit Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Samadhi and on Thursday to pay homage, a senior said.

"Over 10,000 security personnel from and paramilitary forces have been deployed on account of the swearing-in-ceremony," the said.

Another said over 2,000 security personnel will also be deployed along the route to be taken by Modi and other foreign dignitaries.

The swearing-in-ceremony of Modi and his is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 7 PM at

A number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders, government officials and are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

A traffic advisory issued a day ahead of the ceremony said several roads in district will be closed for movement of public between 4 PM to 9 PM on Thursday and motorists and public were asked to avoid them.

The advisory further said roads including Rajpath - from to Rashtrapati Bhavan, and adjoining areas including fountain, South Avenue, North Avenue, Dara-Shikoh Road and Church Road will be closed for public between 4 PM and 9 PM.

A added that necessary traffic diversions will be given for several roads including Akbar Road, Rajpath, Teen Murti Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Pandit Pant Marg, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Tyagaraj Marg and S.P. Marg.

Similarly traffic diversions will be given on Khushak Road, K Kamaraj Marg, Rajaji Marg, Shanti Path, Raisina Road -- beyond Rail Bhawan roundabout towards Parliament House and Moti Lal Nehru Marg (beyond roundabout Udyog Bhawan towards R.P. Bhawan) which are expected to face congestion due to the ceremony, the added.

Traffic signages have been provided for the information of invitees and public. All motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic police on duty, the advisory added.

