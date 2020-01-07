JNU VC urges students to leave past behind and return to campus

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, JNU vice-chancellor, JNU
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, vice-chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. (Photo: Dalip Kumar)

Under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put the past behind and return to the varsity's premises.

In a brief statement, Kumar said, "Our heart goes out to all injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place.

"I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind."

More than 35 students and faculty members were assaulted on Sunday evening after a mob went on a rampage, attacking students with sticks and iron rods and vandalising property.
First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 15:25 IST

