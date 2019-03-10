Leopard kills 8-yr-old in UP

A leopard strayed into a village and killed an 8-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's district, an said on Sunday.

Rukmini, a resident of Baalu village located adjacent to had gone to relieve herself when she was attacked on Saturday evening, divisional forest R K Mittal said.

The animal dragged the girl inside the forest and her mauled body was found late night, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Two teams have been formed and drone cameras are being used to trace the leopard, Mittal said.

The victim's family was given Rs 5 lakh as compensation, he added.

The urged the villagers not to leave their children alone and asked them to keep the courtyards of their houses adequately illuminated.

