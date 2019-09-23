Let's get rid of bias: Patricia Arquette advocates trans rights in powerful Emmy speech

Patricia Arquette won an Emmy for her performance in Hulu's "The Act" and the actor used her acceptance speech to call for equal rights for transgender people, remembering her sister Alexis Arquette, a transgender actress who died in 2016 at 47.

Alexis was a nightclub and cabaret performer, and appeared in films like "Pulp Fiction", "Bride of Chucky" and "The Wedding Singer". Her transition was chronicled in the 2007 film, "Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother".

"I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you, until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted," Arquette said.

The 51-year-old actor appealed for no persecution and more job security for people for transgenders.

"They're human beings. Let's give them jobs. Let's get rid of this bias that we have everywhere," she added.

The actor was presented outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie award by the "Game of Thrones" cast.

In her speech, she also praised the team of "The Act" and her fellow nominees.

"My Joey is there my beauty my Joey King," Arquette said of the actress who plays her ailing daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

"I can't believe this is happening, to be honoured with these fellow nominees, who are all so talented and gave a master class in acting. I'm terribly grateful."



Arquette said she was grateful to be getting the best parts of her life at her age.

She received a standing ovation from several members of the audience, including Laverne Cox and "Pose" actor Dominique Jackson.

Arquette was up against Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects"), Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon"), Emily Watson ("Chernobyl") and both Marsha Stephanie Blake and Vera Farmiga in "When They See Us".

