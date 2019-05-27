LG aims at 25-30pc rise in television sales in Bengal in FY20

LG on Monday said it is aiming at a 25-30 per cent rise in television sales in West Bengal and the north east region during the fiscal 2019-20, driven by increase in demand ahead of the cricket cup.

The company is expecting a 15-20 per cent growth in revenue during the 45-day cricket tournament starting May 30, but for the full calendar year, it is likely to improve to 25-30 per cent.

"We are bullish on the panels business... LG clocked a total business of about Rs 900 crore in 2018 in the East 1 (Bengal and NE) market and in the current year, overall we expect a 25-30 per cent growth," said.

The company is also offering promotional schemes to push sales of panel TVs, he added.

