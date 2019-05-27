Israel parliament takes first step to hold new elections due to deadlock

on Monday took a first step toward holding new elections due to deadlocked coalition negotiations following April polls, giving preliminary approval to a law to dissolve itself.

Three more votes are required for final approval of the law, which would result in new elections being held. The vote was 65-43 with six abstentions, according to parliament's website.

Israeli has been unable to reach a deal to form a governing coalition ahead of a Wednesday night deadline to do so.

He was due to speak in parliament at 8:00 pm (1700 GMT).

Ex- has prevented a deal by refusing to budge from a key demand.

Holding elections so close to one another would be unprecedented in Israel, and there have been concerns over the cost and that would result.

It would also be a major setback for Netanyahu, who received support on Monday from his close

"Hoping things will work out with Israel's coalition formation and Bibi and I can continue to make the alliance between and stronger than ever. A lot more to do!" Trump, currently visiting Japan, said on Twitter, using Netanyahu's nickname.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)