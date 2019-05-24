Libya confirms it rescued 290 migrants in Mediterranean

confirmed on Friday that it rescued three boats carrying a total of 290 Europe-bound migrants off the country's Mediterranean coast, following reports by a German aid group about the disaster.

guards first reported finding a sinking whose bottom had collapsed on Thursday, leaving most migrants in the water and hanging onto what was left of the boat and plastic barrels. A statement posted Friday on the press center's official page says that boat carried 87 migrants, including six women and a child.

Earlier, the came to the rescue of two other carrying a total of 203 migrants, according to a separate statement.

The three boats carried mostly Arab and African nationals as well as 14 Bangladeshis, who were handed over to after receiving humanitarian and medical aid.

A few hours earlier, German aid group Sea-Watch said its aircraft had witnessed three rescue operations by guards on Thursday.

became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to after the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed dictator and amid the subsequent chaos and turmoil that engulfed the oil-rich North African country.

Thousands have perished while making the perilous sea crossing, while others have been detained and abused in by smugglers and armed groups.

