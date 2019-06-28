LinkedIn Partners With ESPN to Launch Office Sports Quiz

/ -- Winning team stands a chance to win a trip to England to watch an English Football League match live



To participate, register here. Registrations end 7th July. LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network in association with ESPN, the one-stop destination for all things sports, today, announced the launch of the LinkedIn ESPN Office Quiz for working professionals. The registrations for this joint initiative for corporates across the country are open.

The consumer insights gathered by ESPN indicate that sport has been one of the top discussion topics amongst white-collar business professionals. The multisport LinkedIn ESPN Office Quiz is an attempt to provide a platform to these discerning fans in offices and workspaces to demonstrate their sports knowledge, unique skills as a team, passion for sport and get rewarded for it.

"People often find inspiration for their personal and professional lives from the sports they follow. We are really excited to partner with ESPN for the Office Sports quiz, to see our members collaborate with each other, enjoy a common interest, and spur a sense of community at the workplace. At LinkedIn, we believe in helping our members become better professionals and this is an interesting way to encourage passions, connections, and conversations beyond the workplace," says Srividya Gopani, Director - Brand and Consumer Marketing, APAC and China at LinkedIn.

The LinkedIn ESPN Office Sports Quiz comprises two rounds. The first round will be conducted online over three weeks on http://www.ESPN.in followed by the second round including semi-final and final to be played offline on July 17, 2019, in Mumbai. Gaurav Kapur, a popular television presenter, actor, and ex-IPL host will anchor the second round. The on-ground show will be shot in a full-blown studio with multi-cam set up to produce full HD quality video content and rolled out on ESPN platforms, ESPN.in & ESPNcricinfo.

The winning team will get an all-expense paid trip to England to watch an English Football League match live from the stadium.

Akshaya Kolhe, Head of Sales, ESPN, said, "ESPN is continually engaging with sports fans through various interactive shows and engaging fun content to keep their passion for sports alive. We all have grown up participating in quiz competitions and sports quizzes, it is our attempt to bring back the same flavor and competitiveness for the present-day fans. By making it multi-sports including cricket, our attempt is to tap the ever-increasing multisport interest in India."



To be eligible to participate in the quiz, the applicants will have to form a team of two within the same organization and register here. The applicants can register in any of the three weeks but will have to play the quiz any day within that particular week.

LinkedIn



LinkedIn connects the world's professionals to make them more productive and successful and transforms the ways companies hire, market, and sell. Our vision is to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce through the ongoing development of the world's first Economic Graph. LinkedIn has more than 630 million members and has offices around the world.

ESPN in India



India is a key part of ESPN's growth - in the Asia-Pacific region and globally - and its presence in the country is powered by the potent combination of ESPN's leadership in digital sports and its long-term collaboration with Sony Pictures Networks India.

Serving the massive and vibrant sports fan community with entertaining, insightful and high-quality products and content, across digital devices and television, is at the core of ESPN's strategy in India and the subcontinent. With offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, it boasts a world-class team that includes technologists, developers, editors, journalists and more who make up ESPN's largest technology and digital editorial teams outside the United States.

ESPNcricinfo, already the ultimate destination for authentic, unbiased cricket news, analysis, statistics and scores, continues serving Indian cricket fans as it has for 26 years.

