Liverpool dish out new deals to ensure sustained success

are working to ensure this season's title push is not a one-off as they lay the foundations for continued success after struggling in recent years to sustain a challenge.

Within 20 months of running a Manchester United side containing and close in 2008/09, the core of the side built by had been dismantled by the departures of Xabi Alonso, and

Five years ago, after the goals of propelled to the verge of the title, the Uruguayan packed his bags for at the end of the season.

Just a year ago forced his way out of Anfield to join Suarez in Catalonia.

After receiving a 142 million (USD 187 million) transfer fee for the Brazilian, bought and dominant defender Now they are investing heavily in keeping together the squad they have assembled.

Mohamed Salah, and were joined by promising full-backs and recently in signing extended deals, with eight players in total agreeing new contracts to 2023 or beyond in the past eight months.

"The club gave us a fantastic opportunity to bring in outstanding players, to keep outstanding players. My job is to make sure we perform on the pitch," said after the raft of contract renewals.

"Where will we be in two or three years? I have no idea but the age group is good. This season will not finish our development.

"It doesn't look like we'll lose any key (and) we build a new training ground, another step in the future." According to The Times, the contract renewals will cost the club a total of up to 200 million extra.

"We want to write our names alongside the many great ones in the story of this club," said Mane when penning his deal that runs until 2023. "Hopefully it's the beginning of something special."



- Liverpool break -



===================leaders, who host on Wednesday, have a four-point cushion over Manchester City at the top of the but their lead could be whittled down to a solitary point by the time they kick off, with Manchester City in action 24 hours earlier at

Liverpool's early exit has given Klopp's men the bonus of extra rest and rehabilitation after a gruelling festive schedule and before returning to action next month.

They have made the most of their break since January 19 to jet off to for a warm weather training camp.

"It's the best time in the year if you have a week like that and can train," said

"We used these four days for that and that worked out pretty well. Of course, we have to see in the end what we can take from it." The break has also eased an crisis in defence with fit to return, while Alexander-Arnold is also nearing a comeback.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)