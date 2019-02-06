LJS to hold meetings in Maha against 'cultural terrorism'

Lokshahi (LJS), a newly-formed group, Wednesday announced that it would hold a series of public meetings across against "growing cultural terrorism".

Members of the alleged that the country and the state were heading towards "cultural terrorism" and maintainting the country's social fabric had become a challenging task.

"The has decided to hold as many as 10 public meetings in different districts of the state in which our members, mostly stalwarts in their respective fields, will speak about the growing cultural in the society," its managing convener, Kishore Dhamale, said.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "There are some forces, which are deciding what to eat and what not to; whom to love and whom to hate...undoubtedly these forces are increasingly becoming a threat to the social fabric. Hence, we want to make people aware of the pitfalls of emergence of such forces."



Another member and said, the "government-backed terrorism" has forced the people to come together on one platform and raise the voice.

"Over 100 intellectuals across the state have come together and formed Lokshahi Samiti to uproot such elements," he said.

Prominent personalities, including retired Supreme Court P B Sawant, Shrimant Kokate, former DGP Suresh Khopde, retired judges B G Kolse, Abhay Thipse, among others will address the meetings, Shinde added.

The meetings will be held in the coming two months at different locations: Parbhani (February 13), Solapur (February 14), Pune (February 24) and in (February 27), he said.

