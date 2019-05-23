BJP's Parvesh Singh Verma retains West Delhi seat by a record margin of over 5.7 lakh votes

BJP's candidate Parvesh Singh Verma, who rode on the Modi wave and his father Sahib Singh Verma's goodwill, won a second term with a record margin of over 5.7 lakh votes.

In 2014, he had set a new record of victory margin by winning the seat by a margin of over 2.68 lakh votes, defeating candidate Jarnail Singh, who ended up at the second spot.

He had polled more votes than and candidates put together.

History repeated itself for Verma as he won by a huge margin of 5,78,486 votes defeating Congress's Mahabal Mishra, who was elected as an from the seat in 2009.

Verma not only broke his own record but also became the candidate who registered the highest victory margin in

"This is not just a win, this is a historic landslide win for @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji, for all us, their comrades & every BJP Karyakarta and above all for the People of India," he posted on

Before the polls, Verma had exuded confidence that he would retain the seat.

"Water scarcity has been an issue in for years. When I took over, I ensured regular water supply in so many colonies so that the role of tanker mafias could be reduced.

"People have seen my work, I am confident I will win again and get a chance to further work on the issues in the constituency," Verma had said.

The son of former Delhi Sahib Singh Verma, in his rallies, urged people to vote for him because of his father's legacy and for Narendra Modi's tough stand against terrorism.

Verma's poll planks were promises of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, for students and decongestion of

and held public meetings to garner support for Verma while Sunny Deol, who made his electoral debut from Gurdaspur in Punjab, held a roadshow in west Delhi for him.

Verma had also said he had used Rs 26 crore of the MPLAD funds available to him for building around 650 open gyms in parks and starting several

