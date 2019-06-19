Low pressure area over Kutch moves towards north MP & south UP

The low pressure area over Kutch, which caused heavy rainfall at isolated places in north districts and region in the last 24 hours, Wednesday moved towards and south Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Over the next two days, the maximum temperature in is likely go up by 2-3 degrees Celsius and some parts of the state, except Kutch, will receive rainfall during this period, it said.

"Yesterday's low pressure area has moved away and now lies over and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh with associated upper air cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 kms above the mean sea level," the IMD said in its release.

"The maximum temperature is very likely to go by 2-3 degrees Celsius over next two days over the region (Gujarat)," it said.

district, where the low pressure area was formed Tuesday, is unlikely to receive rainfall in the coming few days, and will largely remain dry, even though isolated areas of the remaining parts of the state might get rainfall over the next two days, the IMD said.

As per data released by the State Emergency Operation Centre, received widespread rainfall in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, with Vijapur taluka of district in the north receiving 4.5 inches rainfall, highest in the state.

Vijaynagar and Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha and Sidhpur in Patan received three inches of rainfall, it said.

Ahmedabad may to receive light to moderate rainfall till Thursday morning, with maximum temperature likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)