Yogi govt got rid of goons, mafia in UP: Shah

: Wednesday claimed the law and order situation in has dramatically improved after the government took over.

Earlier, policemen were afraid of goons, Shah said in an apparent dig at the previous government.

The state has now been rid of goons and the land mafia, he told booth-level workers ahead of the upcoming elections.

Shah said nobody believed him when he said last time that the BJP will win 70 of the 80 parliamentary seats in the state.

He praised party workers for making that possible in the 2014 elections.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP now faces a challenge from the recently formed Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

