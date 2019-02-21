Lt Gen Singh visits Army units in central Kashmir, briefed on the ground situation

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Thursday visited Army units in central Kashmir where he was briefed on the ground situation prevalent in the valley, a defence spokesman said.

Concluding his two-day visit to Kashmir, the Northern Army commander, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited units in central Kashmir, he said.

He said Lt Gen Singh was briefed by the commanders on the ground situation.

Appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units to minimise civilian causalities, the Army commander emphasised on meeting the security challenges more effectively, the spokesman said.

Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, Lt Gen Singh exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir, he said.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 21:45 IST

