Lucknow office building fire: UP CM orders registration of FIR

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday issued directions for immediate filing of FIR and investigation into the massive fire that broke out in a building housing several government offices in the upscale Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.

A senior government official said an enquiry committee, constituted by the chief minister to look into the fire, has submitted its report.

The fire broke out at the second floor of the PICUP building around 8 pm on July 3 and soon spread to the third floor. However, there was no report of any casualty or injury.

The building has many offices, including that of the Industrial Development Department and the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 22:35 IST

