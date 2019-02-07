JUST IN
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic version of Tadalafil tablets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Drug firm Lupin Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic version of Tadalafil tablets, used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company's Adcirca tablets in 20 mg strength, Lupin said in a statement.

It is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability.

As per IQVIA MAT December 2018 data, Lupin said, the Tadalafil tablets, 20 mg had annual sales of around USD 474.3 million in the US.

Lupin shares were trading 2.42 per cent down at Rs 821.85 apiece on the BSE.

