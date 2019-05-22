Lupin launches asthma treatment drug in US

Wednesday said it has launched Inhalation Suspension single-dose ampules, used to treat asthma, in the US market.

The company has launched its after receiving the approval from the (USFDA), said in a statement.

The Mumbai-based company's product is a generic version of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's Pulmicort Respules Inhalation Suspension, 0.5 mg/2 mL.

It is indicated for the maintenance treatment of and as prophylactic therapy in children from 12 months to 8 years of age.

As per IMS MAT March 2019 data, the drug had annual sales of around USD 385.4 million in the US, the company said.

shares were trading 1.08 per cent up at Rs 755.60 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)