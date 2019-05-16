Lupin shares tank 6 pc after observations from USFDA for Aurangabad plant

-
ALSO READ
Lupin launches Clobazam Tablets
USFDA completes inspection of Lupin's Pithampur Unit -2 (Indore) facility
Lupin and Aptissen announces distribution agreement of Synolis VA for Canada
Lupin shares fall 4% on USFDA action
Lupin posts third-quarter loss on charge related to blood pressure drug
-
Shares of Lupin Limited dropped 6 per cent Thursday after the company received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.
The scrip declined 6 per cent to Rs 736.10 on the BSE.
On the NSE, shares tanked 5.84 per cent to Rs 736.40.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) carried out the inspection at the plant from May 6 to May 15, Lupin said in a statement Wednesday.
"The inspection at the Aurangabad facility closed with three observations. The company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily," it added.
Lupin Wednesday posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 296.37 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU