JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Global Recognition for Synergy Group
Business Standard

Lupin shares tank 6 pc after observations from USFDA for Aurangabad plant

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Lupin Limited dropped 6 per cent Thursday after the company received three observations from the US health regulator for its Aurangabad-based manufacturing facility.

The scrip declined 6 per cent to Rs 736.10 on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares tanked 5.84 per cent to Rs 736.40.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) carried out the inspection at the plant from May 6 to May 15, Lupin said in a statement Wednesday.

"The inspection at the Aurangabad facility closed with three observations. The company is confident of addressing them satisfactorily," it added.

Lupin Wednesday posted consolidated profit after tax of Rs 296.37 crore for the fourth quarter of 2018-19 fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 12:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements