Indian drug majors Lupin, Sun and Pharmaceuticals are recalling from the US market for a variety of reasons.

As per the latest Enforcement Report published by the (USFDA), Lupin is voluntarily recalling 55,000 and 1,60,241 boxes of anti-bacterial drug for injection in various strengths.

The recall has been initiated by Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a subsidiary of the Mumbai-based firm. The have been manufactured at the company's facility in Mandideep,

The company is recalling due to the presence of particulate matter.

"Product complaints received of grey flecks, identified as particulate matter from the stopper observed in reconstituted vials," USFDA said.

The ongoing voluntary nationwide recall has been classified as recalls are for dangerous or that predictably could cause serious problems.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals is also recalling 2,87,784 bottles of for Oral Suspension, used to treat bacterial infections, for CGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) deviations.

The USFDA has classified it as a recall, which is initiated in a "situation in which use of or exposure to a may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse consequences or where the probability of serious adverse consequences is remote".

Similarly, Industries is voluntarily recalling 13,918 and 1,39,180 of Vecuronium Bromide for Injection, used as part of general anesthesia, due to presence of particulate matter.

Besides, Pharmaceuticals is recalling 96,240 for defective The USFDA has termed it as a recall.

