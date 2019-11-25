M Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' gets early season 2 renewal

Apple has renewed M Night Shyamalan's upcoming psychological thriller series "Servant" for a second run ahead of its series premiere.

The series, scheduled to debut on November 28, joins several Apple Originals that have recently received second season orders.

Others include "Dickinson", "For All Mankind", "See", and "The Morning Show".

According to Entertainment Weekly, Shyamalan made the announcement during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last week.

"Servant" follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Directed By Shayamalan, the show's cast includes Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

Executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop created the show. Shyamalan is also attached to executive produce along with Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch.

