MP: Woman gives birth to baby with two heads, three hands

Press Trust of India  |  Vidisha 

A 23-year-old woman has given birth to a boy with two heads and three hands at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said on Monday.

Babita Ahirwar on Saturday delivered the baby, weighing 3.3 kg and having conjoined heads, three hands and four palms, Vidisha district hospital's civil surgeon Sanjay Khare said.

Soon after birth, the child was kept in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as he was unwell, the woman's husband Jaswant Ahirwar said.

But, after his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a hospital in Bhopal for advanced health care, he said.

Jaswant Ahirwar, a labourer who is a resident of Suja village, located around 60 km from here, said he got married to Babita last year and the boy was their first child.

First Published: Mon, November 25 2019. 13:00 IST

