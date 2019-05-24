Madhu Koda's wife wrests Singhbhum from BJP J'khand chief

In Jharkhand, Congress nominee Gita Koda, wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, who contested the LS polls from Singhbhum (ST) seat, defeated sitting BJP MP Laxman Gilua by 72,155 votes, an EC release said.
Gilua is also BJP's state unit president.
Former union minister and Congress candidate Subodh Kant Sahay was defeated by BJP candidate Sanjay Seth in Ranchi LS seat, EC officials said.
Sahay was defeated by a margin of 2,83,026 votes, the release said.
Sanjay Seth won the seat for the first time.
The BJP, which had dropped its sitting MP Ramtahal Chaudhary, retained the seat.
On the other side, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's sitting MP Vijay Kumar Hansda defeated BJP's Hemlal Murmu by 98,890 votes and retained the Rajmahal (ST) seat, an EC official said.
Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defeated Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Pradip Yadav by 1,84,227 votes from Godda Lok Sabha seat, an EC release said.
In Jamshedpur, sitting BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato retained the seat by defeating JMM's Champai Soren by 3,02,090 votes, officials in Jamshedpur said.
Soren is a JMM MLA at present.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU