Maha: 3 killed in bus-milk tanker collision in Ahmednagar

Three persons were Saturday killed and 24 injured in a collision between a bus and a milk tanker in Maharashtra's district, police said.

The incident happened at Kangoni village on the Ahmednagar-Aurangabad state highway at around 6am when the bus was on its way from Buldhana to Pune, of station said.

He identified the deceased as Buldhana residents (40), (27) and (22).

The three deceased as well as the 24 injured were travelling in the bus, he said.

