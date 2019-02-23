Maha: 3 killed in bus-milk tanker collision in Ahmednagar

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmednagar 

Three persons were Saturday killed and 24 injured in a collision between a bus and a milk tanker in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, police said.

The incident happened at Kangoni village on the Ahmednagar-Aurangabad state highway at around 6am when the bus was on its way from Buldhana to Pune, Inspector Lalit Pandule of Shinganapur police station said.

He identified the deceased as Buldhana residents Sanjay Ramkrushna Sawale (40), Akash Suresh Yangad (27) and Kalpesh Gulab Vyavahare (22).

The three deceased as well as the 24 injured were travelling in the bus, he said.

First Published: Sat, February 23 2019. 21:35 IST

