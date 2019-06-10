Maha: 4 army men, including major, booked for assaulting jawan

Four army personnel, including a Major, were booked on charges of attempt to murder and wrongful confinement after a soldier alleged they assaulted him for refusing to drink liquor, police said Monday.

A said the incident took place at the on June 3.

"Jawan has filed a complaint that the accused called him to a barrack and offered him liquor. When he refused, they poured alcohol into his mouth and later beat him with a rod," the said.

A case was registered against the four, which also included a Lieutenant, a Subedar and a Naib Subedar, under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

"No arrests have been made so far. We have received a letter from the that they have started a court of inquiry into the incident," the said.

