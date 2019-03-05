India reaching out to all UNSC members seeking support to ban Masood Azhar by UN

is reaching out to and other 14 member countries of the to designate as a global terrorist as a fresh move has been made to ban him by the world body, official sources said.

The US, Britain and have moved a proposal at the last week to designate the of the JeM, which has claimed responsibility for the

The sources said any UNSC member country can seek clarification on the proposal till March 13 following which the process to listing will commence.

"We are reaching out to all the 15 UNSC member countries both in as well as in their respective capitals. We will leave no stone unturned to get support of all member countries," said a source.

Azhar's listing by the UNSC will subject him to global travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

It is the fourth such bid at the UN in the last 10 years to list Azhar as a global terrorist.

In 2009, unsuccessfully moved a proposal to designate Azhar. In 2016 again, moved the proposal with the P3 - the US, the and in the UN's 1267 to ban Azhar.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding of the Security Council, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the

Sources said listing of Azhar as global terrorist by the UNSC will send a huge political signal to that it must dismantle the in its territory.

Meanwhile, sources said postponed a scheduled visit to and following the escalation in Indo-Pak ties.

Gokhale was to travel to on March 3.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)