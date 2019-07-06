Maha: Danve says BJP-Sena alliance will win 220 Assembly seats

The BJP will embark on a statewide tour with the slogan "distoy farak, Shivshahi parat" (difference evident, Shivshahi again) for the Maharashtra Assembly polls scheduled later this year, BJP state president and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said Saturday.

Launching the BJP's membership drive here, Danve claimed the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena would win 220 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

He said the target of the BJP was to add 20-25 per cent new members to the party, adding that it now had 95,000 booths.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and I are going to embark on a tour of Maharashtra with the slogan 'distoy farak, shivshahi parat'. We are going to win 220 seats," he said.

Danve said the induction of leaders from other parties into the BJP was to widen and strengthen its support base.

In a dig at the churning in the Congress after its chief Rahul Gandhi posted his resignation letter on Twitter on Wednesday, Danve said, "Today no one is ready to become Congress president but every one wants to be a BJP member."



He refused to talk on whether the party had carried out a performance survey of its MLAs but went on to add that "not a single BJP MLA's performance is bad".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)