Sharad Pawar turns 79, asks NCP workers to work for people's welfare
Business Standard

Maharashtra portfolios: Sena gets Home, NCP Finance, Congress Revenue

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets his supporters after swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019

Portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra were allotted on Thursday, two weeks after Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister, with his party, Shiv Sena, getting the important Home ministry.

Thackeray, alongwith six ministers -- two each from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- took oath of office on November 28.

A statement from the CM's office said that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has been given the charge of Home, Urban Development, Forest, Environment, Water Supply, Water Conservation, Tourism, Public Undertakings, Parliamentary Affairs departments.

The other Sena minister, Subhash Desai, has been given the charge of Industries, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare, Horticulture, Transport, Marathi Language and Cultural Affairs, Ports.

NCP minister Jayant Patil has been allocated Finance and Planning, Housing, Public Health, Co-operation, Food & Civil Supplies, Labour and Minority Welfare.

Chhagan Bhujbal, another NCP minister, has been given Irrigation, Rural Development, Social Justice, Excise, Skil Development, Food and Drug Administration.

Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat has been given Revenue, Energy, Medical Education, School Education, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Fisheries.

Congress's Nitin Raut has been given PWD, Tribal Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, Textile, Relief and Rehabilitation, OBC,VJNT, Special Backward Class Welfare.

Chief minister Thackeray will keep the departments not allocated to any minister, the statement said.

Cabinet expansion is likely to take place after the winter session of the state legislature ends on December 21.
First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 18:00 IST

