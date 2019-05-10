Mahagathbandhan disintegrated, NDA may win all 40 seats in

Deputy Chief Minister Friday claimed that constituents of the "Mahagathbandhan" are trying ensure defeat of the candidates of each other, and it will not be surprising if the BJP-led NDA wins all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The opposition is fragmented and disintegrated, while the NDA is marching ahead unitedly, the said before embarking on a roadshow here in favour of JD(U) nominee from Gopalganj (SC) constituency.

"It will not be surprising if the NDA wins all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, given the fragmented and disintegrated opposition which stands nowhere against NDA in Bihar," Modi told reporters.

"A triangular fight is on in most of the seats of Parties of the are trying to beat the candidates of each another," he claimed without elaborating.

The opposition parties want a weak and fragile government at the Centre so that they can bargain with and get their things done, he asserted.

About the difference of voteshare between the NDA and the in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi said the BJP-led combine had polled 37 per cent of votes while the UPA - then comprising the and the RJD - had got 27 per cent. The JD(U), which had fought separately, fetched 16 per cent votes in 2014.

The JD(U) led by is with the BJP in this election and this ensures a big difference between the two alliances, Modi said.

