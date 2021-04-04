Maharashtra sees record single-day spike of 57,074 Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state government said.

With the addition of new infections, the overall tally in the state reached 30,10,597 while the death toll mounted to 55,878, it said.

Previously, Maharashtra had recorded the highest one- day spike of 24,619 cases on September 17, 2020.

Maharashtra is now left with 4,30,503 active cases whereas the count of recoveries rose to 25,22,823 on Sunday with 27,508 patients getting discharged, the departement said.

Mumbai city also registered the record single-day rise of 11,206 cases.

