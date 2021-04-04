-
ALSO READ
3,791 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 46 more fatalities
Maharashtra hotels, resorts get lockdown blues as Covid-19 curbs return
Maharashtra reports 4,496 new coronavirus cases; state tally 17,36,329
4,132 fresh coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra, 127 fatalities
Maharashtra coronavirus update: 5,548 new cases, 74 deaths reported in state
-
Maharashtra sees record single-day spike of 57,074 Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra on Sunday reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state government said.
With the addition of new infections, the overall tally in the state reached 30,10,597 while the death toll mounted to 55,878, it said.
Previously, Maharashtra had recorded the highest one- day spike of 24,619 cases on September 17, 2020.
Maharashtra is now left with 4,30,503 active cases whereas the count of recoveries rose to 25,22,823 on Sunday with 27,508 patients getting discharged, the departement said.
Mumbai city also registered the record single-day rise of 11,206 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU