Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike this year

Delhi recorded 4,033 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily count this year, as the positivity rate rose to 4.64 per cent from 4.48 per cent the previous day, according to the health department.
Twenty-one more people died due to the disease, the highest since January 1, when an equal number of fatalities were reported.
The number of cumulative cases stands at 6,76,414 and the death toll is 11,081.
The city had reported 3,567 cases on Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday.
The last time the city recorded more than 4,000 cases was on December 4 when 4,067 people were diagnosed with Covid-19.
Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, and 1,819 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 992 cases on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on last Sunday.
The number of active cases rose to 13,982 from 12,647 a day before.
The 4,033 new cases have come from a total of 86,899 tests, including 54,472 RT-PCR ones, conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
The number of people under home isolation rose to 7,144 from 6,569 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 2,917 from 2,618 on Saturday, it said.
The number of cumulative cases as on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.
The number of daily cases had started to come down in February.
On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.
However, the daily cases began to rise again in March and have been steadily increasing since then.
Of the 6,139 beds set aside for coronavirus patients in government and private hospitals in Delhi, 3,404 are unoccupied, according to government data.
Earlier this week, 230 more ICU beds for coronavirus patients have been added in 33 private hospitals on the directions of the city government.
The number of non-ICU beds in these private facilities has been increased by 842.
