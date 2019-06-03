Mahindra & Mahindra Benefit Trust sells M&M shares worth Rs 1,244 cr to Canada's CDPQ

& (M&M) Monday said has sold 1.92 crore shares in the company for Rs 1,244 crore to Canada's institutional investor on the BSE.

"The was created in July 2008 for the exclusive benefit of & Mahindra Limited. The shares held by the trust were the outcome of various mergers and schemes of amalgamation. The trust held 10.36 crore shares of Mahindra & Mahindra," M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The company said, according to the trust deed, the proceeds of the sale would be transferred to M&M, and be used by the company for its various operational requirements.

After the transaction, the will hold 8.44 crore shares, representing 6.8 per cent of the equity capital of the company.

The buyer is CDPQ, an institutional investor that manages funds for several public and para-public organisations, mainly pension and insurance plans, in Quebec, Created in 1965, manages more than 309.5 billion, with investments in 60 countries.

VS Parthasarathy said, "Since the Benefit Trust holds M&M shares for the benefit of its shareholders, it has decided to monetise part of the holding by divesting to a long-term, high-quality investor. This is the first investment by in the reposing their faith in the future prospects of the company and Indian economy in general".

CDPQ Executive Vice President, Growth Markets and Strategic Partnerships said, "We are excited to with the in this first investment and are looking forward to further developments in this strategic partnership as we grow our portfolio in and across the world.

Shares of M&M were trading 1.28 per cent higher at Rs 655.40 apiece on BSE.

