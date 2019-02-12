Main conspirator of Lashkar terrorist's escape killed

In a major success, security forces shot dead militant Hilal Ahmed Rather, who had helped dreaded LeT terrorist Naved Jhatt escape, during an encounter in South Tuesday in which an jawan was also killed, officials said.

Rather, 21, was killed in the encounter in Ratnipora area of Pulwama, a district highly infested by militants, after a tip-off was received by the Jammu and Police about his presence during the intervening night.

A cordon and was launched by the police along with the and the As it was going on, the militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated effectively, a said.

In the ensuing encounter, one militant was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

"Rather was the main accused in the escape of (LeT) militant Naved Jhatt from a Srinagar hospital," of Police ( Range) Swayam Prakash Pani said.

His body was handed over to family members after completion of all legal formalities.

The name of Rather, a class 12 passout, first surfaced when a Special Investigation Team, formed to crack Jhatt's escape, found that he was the main conspirator. He had hatched a conspiracy with other militants to secure the release of Jhatt when he was taken to for a routine check-up in February last year.

Jhatt was killed in an encounter with the police on November 28 last year in Budgam district of Central Kashmir.

The said Rather was affiliated with the banned (HM) and had a long history of terror crimes, including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, the said.

He said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter.

"All these materials have been taken in the case records for the purpose of investigation," he said.

He said two security personnel also sustained in the encounter and were rushed to a hospital. One of them, Jawan Baljeet Singh, succumbed to injuries, the spokesman said, adding the other soldier is being treated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)