Major Bisht's body brought to Dehradun

The mortal remains of Chitresh Bisht, who was killed while defusing a along the LoC in sector of in and Kashmir, were brought here on Sunday.

The Major's body was brought to the in an army aircraft from where it was taken to the where it will be kept till Monday when the last rites will be performed.

Bisht, 31, was leading a bomb disposal squad team for sanitisation when mines were detected on the track in Naushera sector around 3 pm, a had said Saturday.

He said the team defused one of the mines successfully but while neutralising another mine, the device got activated and the suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom, he had said.

Bisht's home at Nehru Colony which was eagerly awaiting his arrival later this month for his marriage slated for March 7 was plunged into mourning as the sad arrived on Saturday evening.

Friends and relatives kept streaming into his home throughout the day to comfort his distraught parents.

Prominent among those who came to commiserate with the family since Saturday night were Ajay Bhatt, and party MLAs Vinod Chamoli and Umesh Sharma Kau.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice made by Bisht in the service of the nation and send my heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family. The entire country stands with them in this hour of grief," said in a tweet.

Hailing from Ranikhet in district, Bisht's parents live in His father S S Bisht is a retired and his mother a housewife.

His marriage was slated for March 7 and he was to come home on February 28, sources close to the family said.

Baby and former have also condoled the death of Bisht.

