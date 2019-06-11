JUST IN
Make 'Right to Health' a fundamental right, NGO urges Vardhan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A non-profit organisation has urged Union Health Ministry to make 'Right to Health' a fundamental right to enable people avail quality healthcare in the country.

Chairman and Founder Member of Public Health and Holistic Human Development Foundation, Ajay Kumar met Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in this regard.

He also congratulated the minister for a successful launch of the ambitious Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Kumar apprised Vardhan about the sufferings of common masses due to non-availability of quality hospitals and doctors at affordable cost, especially in the far-flung areas of the country.

"We have suggested that this alarming situation be handled effectively by making health a fundamental right, which will enable easy access of common men to health facilities," a statement issued by the NGO said.

Vardhan, in turn, assured them that he will do his best to improve health care facilities, it said.

