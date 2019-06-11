Karlovy Vary Festival to honour Julianne Moore

Veteran will receive lifetime achievement award at the 54th edition of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, winner will be honoured for her 'Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema'.

Moore, 58, will also inaugurate the festival with her latest film, "After the Wedding".

The movie is a remake of Susanne Bier's 2006 film following a wealthy woman who offers to support an Indian orphanage. Her co-stars and will also attend the festival in Town of

At the Karlovy Vary, "Sharp Objects" star will receive a for her 'Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema'.

Czech is heading the grand jury, which comprises Palestinian Annemarie Jacir, Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, Greek and French

Nisha Ganatra's "Late Night", starring as a disillusioned of late-night talk shows who senses the end is near, will close the festival on July 6.

Karlovy Vary opens on June 28.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)