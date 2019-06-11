Karlovy Vary Festival to honour Julianne Moore

Veteran actor Julianne Moore will receive the Crystal Globe lifetime achievement award at the 54th edition of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, the organisers announced on Tuesday.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar winner will be honoured for her 'Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema'.
Moore, 58, will also inaugurate the festival with her latest film, "After the Wedding".
The movie is a remake of Susanne Bier's 2006 film following a wealthy woman who offers to support an Indian orphanage. Her co-stars Michelle Williams and Billy Crudup will also attend the festival in Bohemian Spa Town of Czech Republic.
At the Karlovy Vary, "Sharp Objects" star Patricia Clarkson will receive a Crystal Globe for her 'Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema'.
Czech screenwriter and author Stephan Hulik is heading the grand jury, which comprises Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir, Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, Greek actress Angeliki Papoulia and French film writer Charles Tesson.
Nisha Ganatra's "Late Night", starring Emma Thompson as a disillusioned queen of late-night talk shows who senses the end is near, will close the festival on July 6.
Karlovy Vary opens on June 28.
