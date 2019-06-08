Maldives to confer country's highest honour on PM Modi

Modi will be conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during his visit to the country, announced on Saturday.

Modi will reach the archipelago on Saturday in his first bilateral visit after retaining power in the Lok Sabha polls.

"The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" is the Maldives' highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Shahid said on

" @ibusolih has announced his decision to confer on H.E. @narendramodi the highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, "The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" during PM's visit today. Namaskar, Swagatham," Shahid tweeted.

said his visit to the reflects the importance attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Modi said considers the country as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture.

The visited the in November to attend Ibrahim Solih's swearing-in ceremony.

The relations between India and the Maldives deteriorated after the then imposed emergency on February 5 last year. However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)