NCW directs Rajasthan DGP to ensure swift probe in the Bikaner gangrape case

The (NCW) Tuesday asked the of Police (DGP) of to ensure a swift and speedy probe into the reported of a woman in Bikaner.

A married woman, who had gone out to collect firewood was allegedly sexually assaulted by three persons at an isolated place, police had said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place on May 15. The woman reached the police station along with her husband in the wee hours of May 18 to lodge a complaint.

NCW in a letter to DGP Kapil Garg said, "The NCW is deeply disturbed by the media report captioned 'Married Woman gang-raped by three in Rajasthan's Bikaner on May 20".

Sharma said NCW is seriously concerned about the recent rise in heinous crimes targeted against women in despite the enactment of the Criminal Law Amendment Act 2013.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and the Commission may be apprised about any action taken in the matter at an early date," she added.

